While a dramatic haircut can be transformational, it turns out that doing the exact opposite — adding long extensions to your hair — can deliver even more shock and awe. For proof, just take one look at Jennifer Lopez's most recent Instagram post, which is causing fans to slow their scroll and do a double take.
In the viral photo, the 51-year-old actress and musician appears in full glam, likely a result of prepping for an at-home photoshoot or music video. Facing the camera, Lopez strikes her signature power pose with brand-new, very long, blonde, beach-y waves spilling all the way down past her abs.
Advertisement
J.Lo's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton achieved what very few stylists can: making one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood take on a whole new persona.
Of course, over the years, we've seen J.Lo with a myriad of different hairstyles — from glossy dark brunette curls circa "Jenny from the Block" to her more recent honey-blonde lob — but this latest transformation has to be the longest we've ever seen her hair.
More than just length, the dirty-blonde hair colour complements the star's glowing complexion (makeup courtesy of Mary Phillips), and looks so natural. While we might not see 18-inch extensions in our future, it's enough to convince us to lean into our quarantine grow out, maybe add some face-framing highlights, and reacquaint ourselves with salt spray — because damn.