Lily Collins Puts A Modern Twist On French-Girl Beauty

An insider Netflix prediction for fall 2020 : The platform's hotly-anticipated original series Emily in Paris — which airs October 2 — is about to take over your 'Trending Now' tab. Dubbed a modern-day Sex & The City (with croissants), Darren Star's new Netflix drama is already generating buzz, and now the show's lead, Lily Collins , is inspiring us to plan a full-blown Parisian-themed watch party for the premiere.