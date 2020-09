So…Is Watchmen Seriously Not Getting A Second Season?

Watchmen is still widely considered one of the best shows of 2019, and as a result, it earned seven different Emmy nominations . King is rightfully up for her fourth win, and Abdul-Mateen might take home his very first Emmy. Four other Watchmen stars (Jeremy Irons, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Smart, and Jovan Adepo) are nominated, and the show is also a nominee in the Best Limited Series category. In total, the series racked up a total of 26 Emmy nominations , the most of any show in the competition. Should the comic book adaptation sweep the competition tonight, wouldn't a second chapter be warranted?