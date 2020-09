The Emmys Almost Banned Schitt’s Creek For The Weirdest Reason

The Emmys may look a little different this year but one thing is consistent: There will be no swearing on the live ABC broadcast. The network is so adamant about this rule, in fact, that it almost had to ban the name of one of its most popular nominees. When host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Schitt’s Creek , nominated for 15 Emmy Awards tonight (“every Emmy”), the show’s logo appeared on the screen. Just so, you know, no one mistakes Schitt for... shit.