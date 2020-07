Lifestyle Journalism Takes Another Kick In The Crotch

I try not to spend too much time thinking about the state of our business — if I do, I’ll spin out into anxiety and anger and fear. But when I read the email Global News sent to its staff last week, which gave the rationale behind closing its lifestyle and entertainment sections, I almost threw my coffee mug against the wall. The memo called the restructuring a shift away from “non-news” and to its “fact-based journalism.” Are you kidding me? I thought. Way to insult the 70 journalists you’ve just made jobless. I’d been continually impressed by the (entirely fact-based!) work coming from Global’s lifestyle team. That the brass at Global was neither committed to supporting its work, nor saw that work as journalism was infuriating. This sentiment that lifestyle isn’t real journalism, is one often held by media owners and upper management — and one that makes it easier to trim from these sections first.