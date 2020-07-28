Lifestyle Journalism Takes Another Kick In The Crotch

My recruitment into the world of lifestyle media took place at my first job. I was one of two digital editors at a city magazine. The site had four main beats and the editing duties were split down the middle with my (wonderful, male) senior editor. He took local politics and food, and I was assigned shopping and entertainment. Being a recent grad with tens of thousands in student debt, a $34,000 salary, and a shaky knowledge of pop culture, I had no special aptitude for telling wealthy Torontonians what to wear or watch. I had no complaints, either: I liked covering fashion week and the Toronto film festival, and I learned a lot. It didn’t occur to me that my gender had largely dictated the topics I was in charge of (having grown up working in my family’s restaurant, I was probably best suited to editing food). Nor did I know that this division of labour would determine the rest of my career.