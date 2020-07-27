What Critics Are Getting Wrong About Little Voice

Little Voice stars Brittany O’Grady as Bess Alice King, a naive and perpetually nervous aspiring singer-songwriter (Bareilles’ influence is all over this character), who is stunningly beautiful but doesn’t know it (of course) and insanely talented but doubts it (obviously). She’s got a South Asian lesbian best friend (Shalini Bathina), a little brother (Kevin Valdez) who is on the autism spectrum and a Black dad (Chuck Cooper). These characters aren’t just there to fill a diversity quota, as we’ve seen from roles like these in the past. They’ve all got their own side storylines (Bess’s gay bestie is in the closet because of her overbearing Indian parents, her brother loves Broadway and is trying to land a job as an usher, and her dad is a former blues singer battling past demons) and each actor is filling out their performances with surprising depth and wonderful passion. There’s even something to love about Benny (Phillip Johnson Richardson), the least fleshed-out character, an eager burst of energy who is clamouring to be Bess’s manager.