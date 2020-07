What Critics Are Getting Wrong About Little Voice

That depends. In order for you to appreciate the goodness of Little Voice, you have to lean into its severe sincerity. I am someone who swoons at teen television and cries at car commercials so, yes, I think Little Voice is very good. If you’re a pessimist who would rather your quarantine content be just as dire as the world around us, “good” may not be the word you use to describe a show where predictability is paramount and uncomplicated joy seems to be its sole purpose. Little Voice knows exactly what it’s doing. Unlike other AppleTV+ shows that take themselves way too seriously (ahem, The Morning Show ), this series is in on the corny joke. It knows it’s saccharine and it doesn’t care. It’s here to give us the warm and fuzzies. If you let it, it succeeds.