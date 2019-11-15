Reese Witherspoon Is Completely Miscast In The Morning Show

Not every show needs to include a lead character of colour just for diversity’s sake, but on this show, it feels like a glaring omission. By episode four (after dropping the first three in a bundle, Apple TV+ will now release the show weekly; episode five drops today), The Morning Show’s most overt conversation about race happens between the show’s executive producer, Chip Black (a perpetually exasperated Mark Duplass), and reporter Daniel Henderson (Desean Terry playing “fed-up token Black man in a newsroom” pitch-perfectly). Chip is trying to give Daniel advice on how to land the co-anchor role that *spoiler alert* eventually becomes Bradley’s. “Try being a little softer, a little more accessible,” Chip advises Daniel. “You telling me to be less Black?” Daniel hits back. “This is what I’ve had to deal with my whole life: ‘Don’t come off as smarter than other people, don’t come off too strong, don’t be too opinionated.’” It’s a rare moment in the series (and unfortunately it’s just a quick aside that has little bearing on the plot) that feels real and all too familiar. When I had an on-air TV gig in my early twenties, I had a boss tell me to “dumb it down” because I was “too smart for my look.”