“Money Piece” Highlights Are Back In A Big Way This Summer

As summer's platinum trend begins to wane — with people quickly coming to terms with the fact that maintaining single-process blonde is no joke — we're seeing a comeback colour trend take off on Instagram: chunky, face-framing highlights, with a 2020 twist.
"In a way, I feel like I'm back in high school on Staten Island," laughs NYC-based colorist Stephanie Brown, who tells us that what she calls the "money piece" is a hot request in safely-reopened salons this summer. But instead of those orange-y, peroxide streaks you might remember from back in the day, these bright, face-framing pieces are created with softer, subtler shades of blonde as well as fun fashion colors like blue and rose gold. "I've actually seen so many different variations lately, and they're all cheap and easy to DIY," says Brown. "You can just order a bleach kit off Amazon — and because you're only touching the front pieces around your face, you don't have to worry about ruining your whole head of hair in the process."
Whether you're bringing an example to your colourist or going for it in your own bathroom, scroll ahead for a visual guide to the summer 2020 highlight trend none of us saw coming.