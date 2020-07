I Did My Own Balayage At Home — & It Totally Transformed My Hair

Naturally, like everyone seems to be during the summer, I decided to bleach my hair. Before you gasp in horror (because yes, bleaching at home can be hit or miss), I did my research. I watched countless "How To Bleach Hair At Home" and "How To Bleach Afro Curly Hair At Home" videos on YouTube. I flooded various WhatsApp groups with questions. One of my friends suggested I try BLEACH London Plex Bleach , which is specially formulated for Afro hair. I purchased the bundle, which included the Plex Bleach and an Ice White Toner. I'll be honest, though: I was terrified. I've never bleached my hair at home before, let alone used a toner to get to my desired shade. I had no idea what to do, and the bundle sat in the corner of my room for weeks. Then one day, I took the plunge. I decided to give myself DIY balayage