Your July Horoscope

This month, get ready to accept more responsibility for your actions. On July 1, a retrograde Saturn enters Capricorn. Saturn rules boundaries and authority; when it moves in reverse, we’re given an opportunity to reassess the structures and systems we normally accept unquestioningly. That it occurs in the hardworking sign of the Goat means we may be getting a serious reality check. Avoid the temptation to over-commit, so you can really make the most of this eye-opening transit. On July 5 at 12:44 a.m. EST, our intuition will get a boost with the arrival of a Lunar Eclipse in Capricorn. Eclipses wake people up; this one can help us understand what we need to let go of in order to move forward. Messenger Mercury stations direct in Cancer on July 12, after having been retrograde since June 18. Mercury retrogrades are notorious for blocking up travel and communication, so by this point, we’re more than ready for these areas to flow more smoothly; but manage your expectations, as we're still in a post-retrograde shadow until July 26. Get in touch with your inner performer starting July 22, when the Sun makes his way into his favourite sign, Leo. We'll be craving the spotlight, and ready to celebrate our talents. But we may be more prone to selfishness and vanity during this time, so we’ll have to be careful to check ourselves before we step on any toes. On July 27, charming Venus forms a square against dreamy Neptune. This transit can bring up feelings of discouragement, confusion, and disillusionment, so it will be critical for us to build up our self-confidence, and avoid comparing ourselves to others. We're ready to unblock our thinking on July 30, when intelligent Mercury creates a favourable trine with psychic Neptune. We may enjoy a renewed interest in learning about new subjects, and we’ll feel empowered to use our intellect to help the world.
