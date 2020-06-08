For season 6, the crew will be heading to Texas, so enjoy the Philly episodes while they last. Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown hit the town hard. They went to local eateries and boutiques and hair salons (and, yeah, a couple of larger chains like Anthropologie mostly so Bobby could show off his wallpaper and artwork line with the brand). But for the most part the group focused on showing their heroes (the people they're making over) and the audience the best Philly has to offer. Don't worry, we included the locations for every episode in this slideshow, so if you ever hit the area, you can go where the Queer Eye hosts went.
It's worth noting that there is one special episode filmed outside of Philly — it's the Jersey Shore-themed episode where the Fab Five makes over a DJ in Jersey. Aside from that, it's all Philly, all the time.