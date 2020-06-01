Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In June

It doesn’t seem right to be going about our regular (post-lockdown) routines and talking frivolously about what TV shows to watch. It doesn’t feel right not to acknowledge that Black people are disproportionately killed by the police, that our lives matter, and that protests are necessary. But it does feel right to do whatever we need to do to take care of ourselves and our mental health in moments like these.
For me, watching good TV is self-care. I hope some of these new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month offer you the same. Here’s are my top picks on Netflix Canada for June, plus everything that's coming and going.