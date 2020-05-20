Just as we were starting to feel like summer may as well be canceled, Gabi Gregg (aka GabiFresh) came through to inspire us to take off our sweatpants and seize the season ahead. Things may look a little different this year, but as long as the sun's shining we can still get suited up in Gregg's newest collaboration with Swimsuits For All.
Gregg is no stranger to the world of sizzling size-inclusive swimwear that's designed to dazzle — after all, she's already dropped more than a dozen collections with the brand of all bathing-suit brands — and her latest launch for summer 2020 may just be her best one yet. In celebration of her 13th collab with Swimsuits For All, Gregg pairs down the aesthetic in her back-to-the-basics campaign inspired by minimalist styling — while also re-featuring models Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene who swim-fans may recognize from Gregg's inaugural 2013 launch. The collection is available in sizes 10-26 with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H. And, while the overall aesthetic is rooted in sleek simplicity, you can expect to find modern details such as ruching and cut-outs that add that dazzling-GabbiFresh twist to each of the classic silhouettes. Good news for Canadian fans of GabbiFresh: Swimsuits For All ships to Canada for a fee (prices on the site are in USD).
The 11-piece collection pays tribute to the designer's evolution over the past seven years, all of which began with her instant hit the Fatkini. Since then, Gregg has expanded her creative process to reflect her own growth as a blogger and influencer with an undeniable passion for plus-size fashion. "I've been given the opportunity, through unprecedented times, to cherish aspects in my life that truly matter and ultimately led me to reflect on my seven-year partnership with Swimsuits For All," Gregg said in a statement. "I am so proud of the designs and positive impact I've created for this community. I look forward to sharing my newest collection as well as continuing to spread my message of promoting self-care and purchasing items that make them feel good, especially during these times."
Instead of letting these next few warm-weather months slip away, take a deep dive into life's new normal by donning a fiery new swimsuit — even if you'll mostly be wearing it on the fire escape. And if the thought of a scantily-clad afternoon soaking up vitamin D from the comfort of your windowsill doesn't solve those summer woes, then maybe scoring one of Gregg's designs at a 40%-off discount as part of Swimsuits For All's current promotion (using code 520SUNSHINE) will.
