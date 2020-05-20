Lingerie that reflects a wider range of skin tones is still frustratingly harder to find that it should be. Many mainstream brands continue to offer just one or two slightly different variations of beige across dozens of “nude”-coloured styles. Only in recent years has the launch of pioneering labels such as Nubian Skin, ThirdLove, and Toronto-based Love & Nudes helped to make nudes for different complexions more widely available.
Now, Canada's Knix is joining the club. Several of the body-positive lingerie label’s bestselling styles — including its Leakproof underwear and WingWoman contour bra — will be available in five different shades.
Nude shoes shouldn’t come in just one shade and neither should our undergarments. Here’s where you can find great, everyday lingerie for every skin tone.
