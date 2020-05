We Finally Know When Season 4 Of 13 Reasons Why Hits Netflix & It’s So, So Soon

As the fourth season is 13 Reasons Why 's final season , whether it will end on a happier note or if the Liberty High students will be held accountable for their many questionable actions is still up in the air. It’s worth considering what would be more satisfying an ending, given the morally questionable behaviour of nearly everyone involved in the Bryce situation. Do we want the gang to get away with it? Or will the new season of 13 Reasons Why remind us that everyone has to eventually answer for their sins? On June 5, fans will find out.