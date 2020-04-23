Harry & Francesca Are Moving In Together After Too Hot To Handle

Netflix’s reality series Too Hot To Handle throws a bunch of “sexy singles” together in a tropical paradise, only to inform them that they couldn’t hook up without draining their prize money. That did not stop contestants Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago from being all over each other from the jump, which quickly earned them the ire of their island mates.
By the end of the season, however, Francesca and Harry were able to prove to the artificial intelligence ruler of the island, LANA, that they were the real deal and earned back some of that lost money in the process. Now the only thing left to ask is: Did Francesca and Harry stay together after they left Too Hot To Handle?
If you’re a Farry shipper, some good news: Francesca confirmed to Refinery29 that she and the two-time reality show contestant are still together — and even taking the next step.
"It's been difficult not being able to share him because I love our relationship and I love what we have and I want to share it with the whole world and haven't been able to do that for a year," she explained, but now things are full steam ahead, and they already have a plan for what to do with that prize money.
"I'm just probably gonna use it to get a place with Harry," she said, revealing that their plan was to head to LA and get some dogs once quarantine is over.
You may have already guessed that their relationship was still on thanks to some clues from Instagram. Francesca, a model who boasts over 300,000 followers on the ‘gram and reportedly dated Diplo, routinely posts photos, and Harry nearly always likes them. A post of Francesca in a tan sweater, which she shared recently, earned a like from her reality show beau.
Harry even jokingly commented on the Too Hot To Handle trailer, which Francesca posted last week to her Instagram.
“Let’s go! Can’t wait to see what this is about,” he wrote.
While Harry hasn’t posted anything quite so thirsty in recent weeks, he wasn’t shy about expressing his admiration for his maybe-still-girlfriend back in March.
“What I wanna wake up to,” Harry commented on a picture of Francesca. Another pic of hers from that month just received drooling emojis.
On March 20, around the time the world began social distancing due to the spread of coronavirus, he commented about a topless photo of Francesca: “Stay home and get naked.”
Oddly, while the show was filmed in April of 2019, Harry did not like Francesca’s photos immediately after filming. It’s possible that they were told to keep their relationship status on the DL for a bit, lest they spoil the show.
On Francesca’s end, she’s just as crazy about Harry — at least, that’s how it seems from their recent social media interactions on his page. On March 25, 2020, she commented, “[lobster] for dinner” on a picture of a sunburned Harry. He replied: “Come eat what’s yours.”
Want more innuendo? On a photo Harry posted March 15, she instructed: “shoot me in the face w all ur liquid.” (To be clear, Harry was holding a water gun in the photo.)
If that's how they talk to each other while keepings things a secret, I can only imagine what the comments will be like now.
