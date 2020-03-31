KUWTK Had To Shut Down Production After That Kim-Kourtney Fight

All over the world, TV production is shutting down due to the coronavirus, but back during Keeping Up With The Kardashians filming, it was Kim and Kourtney who were the bigger problem. While appearing remotely on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian West shed some light on that scuffle between her and sister Kourtney Kardashian that went down on the season 18 premiere. As shocking as it was for us to watch — although it was definitely a long time coming — Kim says it was even more jarring for production, and the show actually shut down filming for week so everyone could cool off.
The fight came after increasing tension about Kourtney's involvement in the reality show. The Poosh founder has been slowly taking more of a back seat in recent seasons, to the frustration of people like Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian, who feel like they're carrying most of the weight.
"I don't really ever resort to violence like that," Kim explained to Fallon. "But she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see, I had like—I was bleeding. And so you didn't really get see that detail."
It was the blood that really set Kim off, prompting her to slap her sister back.
"It's not like my proudest moment, but we were going through it," she said before revealing that it caused the show to shut down production.
"I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, 'This isn't like our type of show,'" she said. "Like, what's happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."
Kim revealed that mother Kris Jenner even shed tears upon witnessing the violence — now that's more like the KUWTK I know. Better to shed tears than blood.
