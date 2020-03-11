A Grey’s Anatomy Actress Just Announced She’s Pregnant IRL — But How Will It Affect That Big Plot Twist?

View this post on Instagram

Me: “I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.” Also me: “I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!” 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑 Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of “hiding” that i am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness. Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor of growing new humans 🤣. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday 🥰 ❤️❤️❤️❤️