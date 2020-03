Hale is super tiny and is only 5’2” tall. The idea of reinventing herself on The Masked Singer also makes sense since she is mainly known for starring on PLL for seven seasons, but now leads a new show called Katy Keene. The rose petals could be a reference to her past role as Aria since the titular Liars resided in a fake town called Rosewood, Pennsylvania. The second and third clue packages provide even more evidence that points toward Hale. Her new character Katy Keene is all about fashion and has been shown sewing in every episode so far. Kitty also makes a red hooded cape on her sewing machine. There was an entire storyline on PLL about an enemy wearing a red hood and at one point the audience is led to believe Aria is the secret traitor. The scary movie-style scream and mention of slaying the competition could reference Hale's roles in multiple horror films including Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare and the recent Fantasy Island reboot.