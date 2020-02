Will There Be A Love Is Blind Season 2?

No, there will never be enough Love Is Blind , thanks for asking. Before the finale even dropped on Netflix, it was announced that the main couples on the show would be returning for a March 5 reunion , but we're already looking further ahead. Now that this group of lovebirds has found their happily ever after (which, in some cases, is happily without each other), it's time for a new crop of singles to get their time in the pod. While no official second season has been announced, the show's creator Chris Coelen has already endorsed the concept, and Redditors have noticed a clue that suggests one is already in the works.