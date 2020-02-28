Will There Be A Love Is Blind Season 2?

No, there will never be enough Love Is Blind, thanks for asking. Before the finale even dropped on Netflix, it was announced that the main couples on the show would be returning for a March 5 reunion, but we're already looking further ahead. Now that this group of lovebirds has found their happily ever after (which, in some cases, is happily without each other), it's time for a new crop of singles to get their time in the pod. While no official second season has been announced, the show's creator Chris Coelen has already endorsed the concept, and Redditors have noticed a clue that suggests one is already in the works.
In the current season of Love Is Blind, the Atlanta-based singles speed-date via pods that separate the two potential partners on either side of a wall. They fall in love only through conversation before meeting each other IRL, going on vacation, and living together. While a second season would likely follow that same formula, there's opportunity for some changes. They could pick a new city with new contestants who vacation to a totally different locale, and Coelan is "100 percent" on board.
In fact, that might already be a reality. Viewers noticed that contestant Mark Anthony Cuevas may have already spilled the beans on Instagram when he changed his bio to this:
If he's specifying that he's a contestant on the first season, that suggests that there will be other seasons and other contestants to follow.
Even if that's true, though, it may not be for some time. This season of the show filmed a year and a half before it ultimately dropped on Netflix. Luckily this time around, an army of fans will be waiting. Nothing says "motivation" quite like the impatient wrath of the internet.
