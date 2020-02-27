Season 18 Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is On The Horizon & Things Are Getting Violent

There’s a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians around the corner and it features some of the key elements that have kept the reality TV family thriving on E! for over a decade. We’re talking sibling squabbles, classic Kim side-eye, and lots of unnecessary meddling. The biggest jaw-dropper moment of the new KUWTK teaser, however, involves Kim and Kourtney’s perpetually escalating tension finally coming to blows.
Well, “blows” may be a bit of an exaggeration...but the sisters do get pretty heated in the promo for the upcoming season.
“You’ve got nothing to say!” Kourtney says, before throwing what appears to be a bottle of boxed water at Kim.
“Don’t ever come at me like that,” Kim replies, before seemingly hitting Kourtney in the face, complete with a very dramatic sound effect that makes the situation appear much, much worse.
Before you get too alarmed, rewatch the clip a few times and you’ll notice that it doesn’t seem like Kim is really hitting Kourtney. In fact, if you told me that these two were just rehearsing for an upcoming guest role on Dynasty, I would believe you.
Even if Kim and Kourtney aren’t in a full-on fist fight, there’s still drama on what could be Kourtney’s final season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following her decision to step back from the show. In addition to physically fighting with Kim, she’s battling things out verbally with Khloé.
“Why do you have to have an attitude?” Khloé asks her big sister, who merely instructs Koko not to involve herself in business that is not hers.
Kim, likely happy that she isn’t the source of Kourtney’s ire, gives the camera a very GIFable smirk.
For those worried about the state of Kim and Kourtney’s relationship, all is well now — but season 18 promises lots of drama, Kim explained on a February episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better,” Kim said, after sharing that the two sisters just went to Japan together. “But her and I have healed and have talked about everything and really come to an understanding.”
For those who keep up with the Kardashians, season 18 brings very big news. The show, which has long held a Sunday time slot, will now air on Thursday nights — almost as big of a change as Kourtney's eventual departure as a series regular.
Check out the promo below:
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26, on ET Canada.
