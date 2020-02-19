Net-A-Porter’s Annual Sale Just Got 20% Better

If there was ever a time to shop, it’d be right now. Hear us out — every odd is in your favour: Fashion month — both in runway and street style form — covers us in the inspiration department. And the impending spring clean-out penciled into our March calendars will make space for all the new, discounted buys en route to our doors. Now all that’s left is to find the sale worth focusing our attention on.
As we speak, Zara’s sale rages on with most styles up to 75% off, Urban Outfitters is temporarily slashing their in-house jeans brand BDG by 30%, and Need Supply’s offering Nanushka, Ganni, and Paloma Wool for a fraction of their original prices. But of all the deals going on this week, the one we’re putting our money into is the sale happening now at Net-A-Porter.
For the last four months, we’ve been logging onto the site, scanning the merchandise, and abandoning our still-full carts in the hope that in another week, the Loewe flats, Marni skirt, or Ganni sundress that’s been calling our names since November will at last find itself available within our budgets. And friends? That time is now.
This week, Net-A-Porter launched the last leg of its winter sale, marking down whatever designer pieces are left by an additional 20%. We’re talking Acne Studios knits for under-$200, $550 leather pants by Sies Marjan, and Sleeper sets for just $100. So before the sale of all sales goes unshopped, click through the best designer pieces left at Net-A-Porter’s winter sale.
All prices in USD and available to ship to Canada.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.