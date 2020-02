Sorry, Bachelor Nation: Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Did Not Secretly Get Married

The news is a huge Bachelor Nation plot twist, especially for those who understand how the love line between Unglert and Miller-Keyes began in the first place. After being respectively dumped on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the pair, as most contestants do, booked it to Mexico to try their hand at love on the last season of Bachelor in Paradise . There, they formed an instant connection, complicated by the looming presence of former flame and BiP’s resident supervillian Kristina Schulman , but the good vibes were cut short when Unglert got cold feet and fled the island. In a scene straight out of a romantic comedy , he returns to Mexico to reclaim his lady love’s heart, whisking her off into the sunset in his beat up van.