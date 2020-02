While deplaning, Meghan held onto a small navy and black travel bag from Prada’s Re-Nylon line which, according to Prada’s website, is made of ECONYL , a regenerated nylon material. While Meghan’s shoes are totally get-able, if you’re looking to snag the same bag, you have a wait on your hands. The duffle is currently out of stock and it appears customers have to book an appointment through the Prada website in order to buy one. Each bag can be customized with a custom logo that comes in five different colors representing the five world continents. Given all the continent-hopping Meghan and Harry have been doing the past couple years, we’re curious to know which one Meghan picked; however, the photos don’t appear to reveal which one she chose.