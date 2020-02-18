Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since “Megxit” and, senior member of the royal family or not, we are still taking style notes from Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their new home in Vancouver, Canada, departing a commercial flight after reportedly attending meetings in the U.S. to set up their charitable foundation. Usually, the theme of a travel day outfit is 1) cozy and 2) things that won’t fit in luggage, but Meghan had another theme going in her plane ensemble: sustainability.
Meghan opted for wardrobe classics: black jeans, a striped button-down shirt, a black cardigan, and black Rothy’s flats, tabloid photos show. The San Francisco-based footwear company makes all of their shoes out of recycled plastic bottles. Not only are they turning waste into something brand new, but the shoes are created in a sustainable workshop.
Meghan’s striped shirt is from Misha Nonoo. Not only is the British-Bahrainian fashion designer a personal friend of Meghan’s, but her clothing company aims to reduce clothing waste by championing direct-to-consumer sales.
While deplaning, Meghan held onto a small navy and black travel bag from Prada’s Re-Nylon line which, according to Prada’s website, is made of ECONYL, a regenerated nylon material. While Meghan’s shoes are totally get-able, if you’re looking to snag the same bag, you have a wait on your hands. The duffle is currently out of stock and it appears customers have to book an appointment through the Prada website in order to buy one. Each bag can be customized with a custom logo that comes in five different colors representing the five world continents. Given all the continent-hopping Meghan and Harry have been doing the past couple years, we’re curious to know which one Meghan picked; however, the photos don’t appear to reveal which one she chose.
Harry sported a trusty grey Away carry-on to match his monochromatic outfit. Away also looks for ways to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly with their products. The company works with manufacturers that make the most of any production leftovers and reuse them for other projects.
Royal duties or not, Harry and Meghan are forever on style –and sustainable – inspiration duty.
