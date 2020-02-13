26 Couple Tattoos You Won’t Hate — Even If You Break Up

There's a lot of thought that goes into getting a tattoo: Which artist should you trust? What design do you want? Where will you get inked? More difficult than thinking up a solo piece of body art, though, is committing to one with your significant other. Luckily, there are ways to ensure your couple tattoo looks cool enough to stand the test of time — even if your relationship doesn't.
First, check out the celebrity BFFs and S.O.s who are covered in tribute tattoos. Then, make your way to Instagram for more inspiration. Feel free to skip over the matching initials, ring-finger bands, or anything else that feels cliché. Instead, look for minimalist designs and simple artwork that you'll love as much as the other person wearing it. Check out some of our favorites, ahead.