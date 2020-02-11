As fans of The Bachelor, we can probably all agree that Peter Weber's season isn't the best iteration of the show that any of us has ever seen. There's definitely something different about it — it doesn't seem to have captured that Bachelor magic we've all become so accustomed to seeing unfold on Monday nights. But some fans are convinced that it's because this season ends in a way that no one saw coming: In this theory, the woman Peter ends up with is producer Julie LaPlaca, not one of his contestants. Unfortunately, this theory may be too good to be true, but with a season like 24, we all deserve a little fun, so let's dig in.
Those of us who love to watch the show knowing all the spoilers ahead of time already know that this season is a little strange, being that nothing has been released about who Peter picks at the end. Not even notorious Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve knows who Peter pops the question to on the finale, and originally, it seemed like that might be because there's something in the works to keep Steve from spoiling it all, like a live finale. But a fan on reddit is convinced that it could be because he's actually dating or engaged to his producer.
Redditor krallie first brought up the "Peter ends up with a producer" theory last week, laying out the evidence. Exhibit A: Peter's dad actually tagged her in a photo on Instagram that showed she celebrated New Year's Eve with their family — which isn't necessarily nothing.
It also seems like she and Peter have been in the same place at the same time outside of filming The Bachelor a few times, like when LaPlaca posted this photo in New York where Peter seems to be standing in the background, facing away from the camera. On it, Hannah Brown commented, "This is really cute Jules. I approve."
Well, sorry about it, but one major caveat to this Instagram "evidence" is that LaPlaca posts lots of Instagrams with all of the Bachelor and Bachelorette leads, including Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood:
But the photographic evidence isn't the only supposed evidence. After all, the editing on this season of The Bachelor has been a bit... weird. None of the women seem to be getting the "front runner" treatment or even the "potential Bachelorette" treatment, like we've seen in seasons past. Actually, a lot of them are getting the villain edit — and most of the show has been focused on the drama between the women rather than the connections that Peter is making with them. The original fan theory supposes that this is because he didn't actually connect with any of them. For what it's worth, that part could be true without it meaning he's hooking up with a producer, but what the hell, let's keep digging.
Next comes everything Peter has said in interviews about the way his season has ended. In fact, while talking to The Hollywood Reporter in January, he said he was confident that no one could guess how the season ends. You know who'd be great at manipulating the public perception of Bachelor season so that no one could guess its outcome? A Bachelor producer.
"I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it," he said at the time. "There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens — there’s no way they’re going to find out."
Still, it's looking likely that this theory is just plain wrong; Reality Steve, who admittedly doesn't know the true outcome of the season, called the Peter-producer theory "garbage." But look, he's probably right. Given how much time leads spend with their producers, and the fact that Peter lives in Los Angeles where TV producers tend to live, it's possible that he and Julie left his season as good friends (she and Hannah certainly did).
Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet.— RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 8, 2020
Hope that clears things up. https://t.co/ZFjdFSDJSz
Even if this theory doesn't hold a ton of water, it does help make this truly odd, and often disappointing season a little more fun. Keeping the hope that Peter does end up with a producer, or some other similarly shocking ending, keeps up the possibility that this very strange season is still worthwhile. So let's just continue theorizing and looking for evidence, however wild it may seem. Whatever happens is obviously something that no one has been able to crack, so the sky is kind of the limit.
