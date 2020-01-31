Important! We Found Taylor Swift’s Cat Backpack On Amazon

Out of all the raw, intimate, and stereotype-shattering footage comprising Taylor Swift's newly debuted Netflix docuseries, there was one shot that stuck with us long past Miss Americana's closing credits: Swift walking down the aisle of a PJ wearing cutoff denim shorts, a high pony, and a cat backpack. What we saw was not simply a cat-shaped or cat-printed bookbag, it was a pack designed to physically hold felines — complete with built-in air holes and one distinctly astronaut-esque window bubble. And just like that, after gazing into Olivia Benson’s eyes peering out at us from her kitty porthole, we suddenly felt a burning desire to buy a cat backpack.
While T-Swift’s big celebrity energy admittedly enticed us, we were also drawn in by the cool-and-comfortable convenience of this hands-free pet vessel. But where did it come from? And how did Olivia Benson feel about being inside of it?! Our search for the truth led us to Amazon, where we found the motherlode of T-Swift-style cat backpacks — and to some feline-travel authorities who were able to answer a few product-practicality Qs.
What is a cat backpack?
Well, they're exactly what they sound like — insert cat in pack, merrily wear on back. Cat backpacks are a (generally) TSA-approved form of pet carrier designed to safely, securely, and comfortably transport felines.
Are cat backpacks safe?
Yes, according to cat-enthusiast blog Travels With Kitties, "they are not only safe for your pet to use but surprisingly they will most likely enjoy being inside of the backpack as many cats really like small confined spaces."
Do all cat backpacks have a window?
When buying a cat backpack, the options range from full bubble-windows to smaller portholes and more private ventilated-screen styles. We suggest taking a cue from your furry friend's cattitude to decide which one they'll prefer most.
Tips for getting a cat used to a backpack?
Your Cat Backpack (a site devoted to the T-Swift approved accessory) recommends gradually introducing it, "When you first receive your cat backpack, open it with your cat present. Allow and encourage them to see, sniff, and climb in and on the backpack. Reward their interest with affection and treats."
Where can I buy Taylor Swift's cat backpack?
You can shop her brown-leather with black-trim style right meow on Amazon — along with a few of our other top-rated favourites below:
