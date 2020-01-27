The Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Was All About Taking Risks

The Grammys are always a welcome rest stop during the marathon of film and TV award shows that take place between January and February. Don’t get us wrong, we’ll never get tired of seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together in the same room, but after the Golden Globes and the SAGs, we’re happy to tune in to watch a totally different crowd of A-listers share of inside jokes, celebrate one another’s accomplishments, and, of course, walk the red carpet.
Fashion at the Grammys is nothing like that of the award shows before it because attendees are known for going above and beyond in the style department. Imagine if Cardi B showed up at the Golden Globes in that vintage Thierry Mugler oyster dress or seeing J.Lo at the SAG Awards wearing her now-iconic jungle dress — it just wouldn’t happen. But at the Grammys, there are no rules, and it shows on the red carpet.
All in all, the 2020 Grammys style game shaped up to be as covetable as the Grammy Awards themselves — and we can’t wait to tell you all about it. Snag a front-row seat to all the action by clicking through our list of the best-dressed celebrities on the Grammy Awards red carpet.