Chris Evans Goes From Zaddy To Daddy In Chilling New Apple Series

"I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom," he told Scarlett Johansson during a Variety Studio: Actors on Actors chat in November. "It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator...I think that's why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative."