We don't have to worry about how stressful her campaign must have been, though: Elena is already President in the future (where she's played by Gina Rodriguez), and the majority of the series is a flashback to middle school. The most thing stressful about Diary of a Future President is stuff like talking to your crush and asking to borrow a tampon. That is plenty stressful, don't get me wrong, but not in a way that reminds you of the upcoming election.