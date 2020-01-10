How To Motivate Yourself To Work Out

It’s easy to psych yourself out of a workout by telling yourself you have to do a full hour every time. Just a mile, or even a walk around the block counts. “Initially people think they have to ‘go big or go home,’” says Honerkamp. “And often they go home.” Instead, Honerkamp recommends starting with something that seems short or even too easy. Then, the next day, you’ll come back rearing to go harder. “It’s the carrot on a stick approach,” he says.