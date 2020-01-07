Making more sustainable choices in 2020 can start with the simplest things like, say, the type of milk you put in your morning coffee. Luckily, Starbucks is making that particular choice a lot easier by adding two new non-dairy drink options to its permanent menu today. The coffee chain just announced it's now offering an Almondmilk Honey Flat White and a Coconutmilk Latte nationwide in Canada.
In addition to these two beverages, Starbucks locations in the U.S. Midwest are getting a particularly thrilling new non-dairy beverage, the Oatmilk Honey Latte. That's right, oat milk is now available at select U.S. locations of the coffee chain for the first time and will likely make its way to Canada soon.
Ahead, find out exactly how these three dairy-free menu additions will be made when you order them and get our descriptions of how the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and the Coconutmilk Latte actually taste. Sustainable caffeine runs just got a bit more accessible thanks to Starbucks' new non-dairy drinks. Now, all you have to do it remember to bring your own reusable cup.