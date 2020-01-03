Miley Cyrus Looks Back On Liam Hemsworth Relationship In Wake Of Divorce

Shortly after, the video cuts to a news show segment from 2012 that reveals Hemsworth “popped the question” to his then-girlfriend, and that she said yes. A similar clip is later shown revealing the two have split up. Towards the end of the video, an Entertainment Tonight news show shares that Cyrus and Hemsworth have gotten married, and in the final minutes, an ET clip says the two have “agreed to separate at this time.”

