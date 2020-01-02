We’ve got big plans for 2020 — so put pen to paper on January 2 when thoughtful Mercury is conjunct with abundant Jupiter. Now is the time to use our beautiful brains to think about our options for the year ahead. We’ll need to look deep within ourselves on January 10 during the arrival of our first Lunar Eclipse in Cancer at 2:21 p.m. EST. This transit opposes communication-ruling Mercury, rule-making Saturn, and transformative Pluto, causing us to confront what no longer serves us. Consider your desires for change on January 10 when innovative Uranus moves direct. The planet of transformation has been moving retrograde since August 11, helping us to redirect our restless energy in positive new ways. The Sun enters forward-thinking Aquarius on January 20, encouraging us to become more independent. This is a brilliant time to invest your time into humanitarian causes that call to you. Go easy on the goals you set during the first New Moon arriving on January 24 in Aquarius at 4:41 p.m. EST. This transit squares against unpredictable Uranus, influencing our moods and hidden thoughts. Need a little break from this tense energy? Ease anxious thoughts by refocusing on the big picture.

