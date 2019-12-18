Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together?

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians may finally have gotten down to the real reason that Kourtney Kardashian has recently decided to keep her personal life off the reality series: her speculation around her love life is heating up, thanks to the reappearance of an old flame.
The oldest Kardashian was recently spotted out and about in Disneyland with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. This is the second time that the exes have been seen together in public this year; earlier this month, Kardashian attended a high-profile Miami restaurant opening with the Algerian model during Art Basel. Observers say that although the pair didn't arrive together, they were very cozy at the event while trying to keep things on the low.
Kardashian began dating Bendjima in 2017 shortly after ending her longterm relationship with Scott Disick for good in 2015. She and the 26-year-old model dated for a year, and their private romance reportedly created distance between Kardashian and her sisters. Things didn't end well for the couple, as rumours swirled after Bendjima was seen out with another women. He denied cheating allegations and claimed that his ex's lifestyle wasn't a good fit for him anyway.
"I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me," Bendjima posted on his Instagram after the breakup. "I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter [sic] the one of my Lord have a wonderful day."
If Kardashian and Bendjima are in fact back together, unfortunately for her sisters and KUWTK fans alike, we'll probably be left in the dark unless the Poosh founder says otherwise. Recent episodes of the E! series have shown tensions running high between Kardashian sisters; because of her insistence that her personal life remain off-camera, Kim and Khloe have been forced to film more of their stories.
Unfortunately, if the sisters can't come to an understanding, the disagreement might lead to yet another major cast shakeup on the show. And we really don't want that. After all, what would KUWTK even be without the oldest Kardashian's monotone sarcasm?
