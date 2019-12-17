The Women Competing For Peter Weber’s Heart Include 2 Dueling Flight Attendants & 8000 Women From Texas
Boarding has now begun for Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor — and that's the first of many pilot puns you should expect come January 6. ABC has released the official lineup of women who will duke it out for Peter's love inside the Bachelor mansion, and Chris Harrison has already dropped some major spoilers.
Some things are as expected: pretty much everyone is from Texas, two women are named Victoria, and two of them are flight attendants. In fact, Harrison revealed in his introductory video, the two flight attendants know each other, and that's not the only coincidence from this season of the show. While we still don't know what the sitch is with Hannah Brown appearing in the previous Bachelor promo, a different Hannah (Hannah Godwin) was actually responsible for bringing yet another Hannah (new contestant Hannah Ann) into the cast this season.
Ahead are even more insider details — not just their jobs and where they're from, but also who the first date is of this season, and, perhaps even more salaciously, the first kiss. No word on who is the first Peter takes into a windmill — we'll leave that for the later episodes.