Kit Harington Calls Himself A “Loner Throner” After Game Of Thrones Snubs

Nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and the lineup of every category is packed with competition that spans every genre. Surprisingly, several big works and names in Hollywood were left in the cold this award season, among them the eighth and final season of HBO's anchor series Game of Thrones.
The only potential winner to come out of Westeros is Kit Harington, the man behind the good-natured King of the North Jon Snow. Harington was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in the television adaptation of George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire.
Advertisement
"I'm the 'loner Throner,' it seems," Harington told The Hollywood Reporter upon hearing the news. "I didn't expect to be nominated. I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful."
The Game of Thrones Golden Globes shut-out doesn't come as a total surprise, as many felt that the final season of the HBO show was somewhat of a letdown. After seven seasons of tuning in to see who would lay claim to the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms, fans were more than disappointed by the out-of-nowhere outcome; Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was slain, Jon Snow was exiled to the Wall, and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) somehow became king of Westeros.
Not to mention the many production flubs that occurred in season eight. Among other gaffes, we found out there's a Starbucks in the Seven Kingdoms — further evidence to support frustrations that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had rushed the show's final season.
Nonetheless, Harington and his cast mates are beyond proud of the story they’ve told since 2011. “We spent a lot of years with this thing. Obviously, I dearly loved it,” Harington said. “I loved every moment of it. I loved the character. It's a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him, the character, if that makes sense."
Jon Snow’s journey may be over, but fortunately, we haven’t seen the last of the Game of Thrones universe onscreen. Fans of Martin’s fantasy world will continue to explore Westeros in the upcoming series House of Dragons. The series will reportedly tell the origin story of the mysterious and controversial House Targaryen, which takes places 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
No names have been attached to the project just yet, but we do know one thing for sure: there will be dragons.
Advertisement