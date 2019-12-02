Everyone Is Obsessed With The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” But Is It About Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez?
The Weeknd’s latest song, “Blinding Lights,” is an ode to love lost. The synth-heavy song is about someone who misses the romantic and physical intimacy with their ex and, of course, fans are wondering which ex The Weeknd is referencing. Is it model Bella Hadid or singer Selena Gomez? Let’s look at the evidence.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has had high-profile relationships with both women over the past two years. Tesfaye and Hadid began dating in 2015, and during a breakup, he dated Gomez in 2017. The Weeknd wrote a song (allegedly) about Gomez called “Call Out My Name,” which appeared on his record My Dear Melancholy; the lyrics are the opposite of subtle. “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake.” Ouch! If any proof is needed that the song is about Gomez, reference this verse: “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.” Fans theorize that he is referencing Gomez’s kidney transplant.
Given those two nuggets, we know that The Weeknd is given to writing songs about Gomez. And if “Call Out My Name” is any indication, he doesn’t have fond feelings about his time with her. “Blinding Lights” is decidedly more fond, with steamy lyrics such as, “I been tryna call / I’ve been on my own for long enough / Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe / I’m going through withdrawals / You don’t even have to do too much / You can turn me on with just a touch, baby.” So it seems that “Blinding Lights” isn’t about Gomez.
That leaves Hadid. The Weeknd and Hadid broke up and got back together a few times, and the song lyrics suggest missing someone and “will never let go of” them again. Hmm, this is sounding like Hadid so far! On social media, fans also seemed to agree — with some even noting that their breakups always lead to a surge of inspiration.
bella hadid listening to heartless by the weeknd pic.twitter.com/lqDpZzBbLq— Unnamed (@unnamewow) November 27, 2019
We really have to thank Bella Hadid for her part of the breakup with The Weeknd because every time they split he comes out with fire music...— Camille Marquez (@Camcamm96) November 27, 2019
I would just like to thank our lord and savior Bella Hadid for this The Weeknd era and Abel being back on his bullshit. They broke up again so his music could prosper. Never Forget.— natcat (@natalieneedsluv) November 27, 2019
i love bella hadid but fuck i missed the weeknd, thank u queen— julieanne. (@jewelsbarajasv) November 27, 2019
You can listen to “Blinding Lights” below.
