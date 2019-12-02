Story from Entertainment

The Royals Are Getting A Christmas Special With A Great British Bake Off Legend

Lydia Wang
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
The biggest British crossover since Ed Sheeran met Prince Harry is currently in the works. On Saturday, the Kensington Royal Instagram account announced that Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are planning a baking show special with iconic Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry.
According to the post, the special is titled A Berry Royal Christmas. William, Kate, and Berry will team up to prepare food, give back to the community, and spread holiday cheer. The trio will be planning an event “to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organizations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period.”
Advertisement
They will visit charities including the Passage Charity, a resource center that has helped more than 130,000 homeless people in the U.K. This organization is a particularly important one to William: he first visited the charity with Princess Diana in 1993, and was named one of its patrons earlier this year.
View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

In addition to the Passage Charity, Kate and Berry will visit The Brink, a dry bar that aims to provide a safe, sober space for individuals suffering from addiction. The post teased that they will also be joined by special guests, including 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain. Hussain isn’t only a friend of Berry’s, though, but a royal VIP — after winning the competition, she was commissioned to make Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday cake.
A Berry Royal Christmas will air December 16 on BBC One. No news yet on whether the special will air internationally, but anything is possible — it is the most magical time of the year.
Advertisement

More from TV