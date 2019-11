Instagram’s Must-Have Headband Brand Just Dropped A Fresh New Collection

You know a Lele Sadoughi headband when you see it (on Instagram, more likely than not): brightly coloured or patterned, knotted at the top, and studded with pearls or crystal appliqués. It's the kind of fun accessory you'd pack for a beach vacation and wear for five days straight with your bikini, slides, and gauzy white coverup — or, alternatively, use it to channel said beach vacation when the real thing is out of reach.