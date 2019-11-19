Instagram’s Must-Have Headband Brand Just Dropped A Fresh New Collection

You know a Lele Sadoughi headband when you see it (on Instagram, more likely than not): brightly coloured or patterned, knotted at the top, and studded with pearls or crystal appliqués. It's the kind of fun accessory you'd pack for a beach vacation and wear for five days straight with your bikini, slides, and gauzy white coverup — or, alternatively, use it to channel said beach vacation when the real thing is out of reach.
Fittingly, that Palm Beach bliss is exactly where the newest Lele Sadoughi Resort collection draws inspiration from. In partnership with similarly pastel-toned accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane, the line fuses Lele Sadoughi's signature knotted headband style with freshwater pearls, puka shells, and stretchy nylon.
Ahead, see and shop the new Lele Sadoughi x Stoney Clover Lane collection. Be it a headband for your own white-sand getaway, a holiday gift for your best friend ahead of her honeymoon, or a three-pack of pearl-embellished scrunchies for yourself just because they're cute, there's something you'll want to snap up ASAP.
