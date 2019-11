"In the world we live in, there are all kinds of ways to have a family," says Joshua U. Klein, MD, the co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Extend Fertility . "Sometimes the most loving environment is a laboratory, sometimes it’s an adoption facility, and sometimes it’s with two dads or two moms or a surrogate. At Extend Fertility, every egg we freeze is frozen with love and every embryo we care for is incubated with love."