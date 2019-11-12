Jax Taylor Is Planning The Bachelor Party For Stassi Schroeder’s Fiancé & What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
Under normal circumstances, most people wouldn’t let their exes come within 50 feet of their current relationship, much less give them any access to the shiny new parts of their lives. Then again, most people aren’t Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor, exes and co-stars on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.
Their dynamic can be hard to understand, even if you’ve watched things between them play out on the messy but thoroughly delightful reality series, but Stassi and Jax are finally on good terms. So good, in fact, that Jax has volunteered to take on a major responsibility in regards to her pending nuptials to fiancé Beau Clark: planning the bachelor party.
“I just got done with my bachelor party, and I want to put one on for somebody now,” Jax told Us Weekly at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. "We’re in the process [of planning it].” Given Jax's history with wild parties, we're a little worried about how that's going to plan out. But hey — if Stassi likes it, we love it.
Stassi and Jax’s relationship has come a long way. When we first met them on the season premiere of the Pump Rules, the fresh-faced couple was deeply in love and hard at work (kind of) at Lisa Vanderpump’s sexy West Hollywood restaurant SUR. However, as the seasons unfolded, their romance grew painfully toxic —between Stassi’s super short temper and Jax’s wandering eye, their love line was perhaps doomed from the start.
Fast forward to 2019. Jax, a former serial dater and self-professed confirmed bachelor, is happily married to Brittany Cartwright. And Stassi has finally found her Prince Charming in Beau, a goofy and down-to-earth guy that best friends Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Kristen Doute set her up with. For the first time in a Vanderpump Rules history, both Jax and Stassi's love lives seem to be going swimmingly, and they're finally in the space to celebrate each other as friends.
Will the peace between these bitter exes turned good friends last? Who knows? As seasons past have shown us (and the eighth season teases), not all friendships are forever on Vanderpump Rules.
