Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Finally Apologizes To Stassi

Former playboy, current SURver, and oft-crying Jax Taylor has been a lot of things — but he's never been one to apologize. Until now, that is. Taylor is finally apologizing to his ex, Stassi Schroeder, for his behavior during their relationship. Five years ago, he cheated on her and repeatedly lied to her, but never ever offered up an apology. People reports that in a new clip from tonight's episode of Vanderpump Rueles, the bartender finally owns up to what he did during a tearful exchange. It's not of his own volition, however. Schroeder pushes Taylor to own what he did and offer up an "I'm sorry." "You could release yourself, you could just say, 'I'm so sorry,'" Schroeder says. Five years on, it seems that the wounds are still fresh, but she says that's simply not true. In an interview with InTouch, she says that she's not angry anymore, but adds that Taylor never apologized for the "trickle-down effect" that he had on her life. "He has never apologized for the trickle-down effect and I needed that," she said. "I wanted that. I lost a lot of my friends because of him. He affected my life in a lot of ways he didn't realize." Taylor's current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, is also at the table to witness the apology, which is served with plenty of tears. "I was a cheater, I was a liar, I was a stealer," Taylor says. "I was everything that nobody should want to be around. [...] I did a lot of bad things." Check out the clip, below.
