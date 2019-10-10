I’ve never wanted to bring up that incident because The Office was one of the greatest creative experiences of my life, and who would want to have an adversarial relationship with the Academy, who has the ongoing power to enhance our careers with awards? (1)— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2019
(2) But I worked so hard and it was humiliating. I had written so many episodes, put in so much time in the editing room, just to have the Academy discard it because they couldn’t fathom I was capable of doing it all. Thankfully I was rescued by my friends, the other producers.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2019
(3) The point is, we shouldn’t have be bailed out because of the kindness our more powerful white male colleagues. Not mentioning it seemed like glossing over my story. This was like ten years ago. Maybe it wouldn’t happen now. But it happened to me.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 9, 2019
Now, Kaling is using her “outsider” perspective to help bring more representation to media. She is working on the upcoming Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and is inspired by Kaling’s childhood. It could even be the project that scores Kaling that well-deserved Emmy.