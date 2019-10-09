Bachelor Pete Weber Hospitalized After Splitting His Face On A Pair Of Cocktail Glasses

A Bachelor spent some time in paradise, and things did not go so well.
Bachelor Peter Weber received emergency surgery in Costa Rica after injuring himself while playing golf, People confirmed Tuesday. Weber, who is filming the new season of The Bachelor, was waiting for the women contestants to arrive on the island Monday when his injury occurred.
Weber stepped off a golf cart and fell, landing on two cocktail glasses he was holding, according to Radar Online. The glasses reportedly “split his face open" and required Weber to get 22 stitches in his face. Unfortunately, the stitches were only put in place after a two-hour drive to the hospital to meet with a special surgeon.
“Pilot Pete” placed third on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. He followed behind runner-up Tyler Cameron and winner Jed Wyatt, whose controversial time on the show led to a short-lived engagement to Brown.
During Weber’s time on The Bachelorette, he made waves for his hookup with Brown, which famously occurred in a windmill. He was eliminated from the competition shortly afterward, much to his surprise.
"I remember feeling so confident and secure right after," Weber said of the windmill date on podcast Bachelor Happy Hour. "That day was amazing, the whole night, everything about our relationship I truly thought was on that next level, and that was my person. So I remember going to that ceremony still feeling very confident. I had a little bit of nerves but was just feeling so good about it all."
While disappointed, Weber was a gentleman about the rejection.
"Obviously there's true feelings there and my heart was broken at the end of this, but if that's what she felt like she needed...that's her call and she's entitled to do that,” he added to the podcast.
It's unclear how this injury will affect The Bachelor, but Radar Online suggests that it's an issue for producers. For Weber, though, healing from his traumatic golf cart situation should probably be the number one priority.
Refinery29 has reached out to ABC for comment.
