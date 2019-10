To be fair, this isn't the first time Benson has gone darker — she's just never gone this dark before. Just last month, she enlisted hairstylist Marc Mena to trim her hair into a "clavicle bob," proving that the shoulder-length style was officially back for fall. At the time, her hair appeared smudged with a warmer shade of sandy-blonde at the roots. Now, it seems she decided to test run another colour a few shades darker. The new chocolate-brown shade is rich, warm, and so perfect for Benson, and she's left a touch of lighter colour at the ends (almost as if her signature blonde had grown out).