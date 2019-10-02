Your October Horoscope, Revealed

Our actions become more careful on October 4, when Action planet Mars enters the fair sign of Libra. Be mindful of indecision while the red planet passes through this sign, as it can create stand-still energy. Thought-ruler Mercury opposes innovative Uranus on October 7, motivating us to look outside of our usual routines. It’s a great day to let loose and explore your creative side — avoid serious subjects as these planets move against each other. If you’re feeling a little raw starting October 8, it may be time for you to explore your feelings. Charming Venus makes her way into sensitive Scorpio, intensifying our emotions. Get ready to mix things up on October 12 when Sweet Venus opposes ingenious Uranus. If you’re single, this is an exciting day to explore your options. We’ll be feeling extra-nimble on October 14, when witty Mercury sextiles disciplined Saturn helping us to train our brains. This is a brilliant opportunity to get organized and tie up loose ends. Once your ducks are in a row, you’ll be able to tap into your creative side on October 15, when Speedy Mercury sextiles dreamy Neptune.