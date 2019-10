From Ex-Girlfriends To Models, Here’s Who Was At Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Wedding

Justin and Hailey Bieber's South Carolina wedding might end up being the grand finale to a year of iconic celebrity weddings. Their guest list includes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner , two other iconic couples who tied the knot in 2019 — and coincidentally both had multiple weddings, just like the newly-minted Biebers. Justin and Hailey technically got their marriage license last year , but on Monday the official, religious celebration went down, and a lot of familiar faces were there.