Clearly, aside from River, most of the relationships in Payton’s life are based on transactions. Who can use who, and how? The exception to that is his adoptive mother, Georgina Hobart (a sublime Gwyneth Paltrow), the show’s only true love story. Georgina’s biological sons, twins Martin and Luther (Trevor Eason and Trey Eason), are handsome devils, and not in the cute way: I think they may be actual demons. Cruel and unusual punishments are their pastime. But Payton is different. She adores her adopted son and accepts him unconditionally, even after he confesses he might be a sociopath.