Bachelorette Hannah Brown began her third ABC reality show journey on Monday night, but she stressed this time around, there won't be any romance. Brown and her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten were the first pair to begin the show's 28th season, and clearly make a good match. Moments into their first cha-cha to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Twitter was already ablaze with fans hoping their on-stage chemistry meant a relationship was blossoming behind the scenes, but Brown clarified to Entertainment Tonight that this show won't be about her finding love.
"I want her to fall in love with dancing!" Bersten told the outlet when they were asked about the rumours following the premiere.
"I think everybody has had this journey with me, and it's been focused on finding a person that I'm going to spend my life with, but right now, that's not what I'm focused on," Brown added.
But with a debut like this, how can you blame fans for speculating?
We wanna dance with somebody...@hannahbrown! Loved her debut on @DancingABC! pic.twitter.com/nuLNTS75Tg— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 17, 2019
After the number, pretty much all of DWTS Twitter looked like this:
Me watching Hannah and Alan dancing #dwts pic.twitter.com/AITqLA8DgH— kellie ❀ (@kellieemonahan) September 17, 2019
i’m already here for them #DWTS pic.twitter.com/N0Lgy27Idm— peter the pilot (@bachelor_fan101) September 17, 2019
If Hannah & Alan don’t win the Mirror Ball and fall in love in the process we riot at dawn #DancingWithTheStars pic.twitter.com/RgOKzZJpX8— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 17, 2019
While we're all super familiar with Brown's backstory, Bersten may be a new face to those who don't follow the dancing community. The 25-year-old first appeared as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance's 10th season in 2013 before joining Dancing With The Stars in 2015 as a member of the troupe. In 2017, he became a professional partner on the show. He also mentored the eventual winners of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.
Luckily, Brown also has a history of succeeding on reality TV shows — and on Dancing With The Stars, nobody can secretly have another dancing partner the entire time.
